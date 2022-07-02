Reverend Larrier talks ‘From Africa to Barbados and Back’ | Loop Barbados

Reverend Buddy Larrier is a man filled with a burning passion to execute his life’s purpose and he’s stopping at nothing to get there.

As part of this journey to fulfil his purpose, Reverend Larrier will be releasing four compelling books which explore blackness and the Africa-Caribbean connection during the Season of Emancipation.

“When one finds one’s purpose in life it is only then that one becomes free mentally. My purpose was revealed to me in May 1977 and my mission is to fulfil that purpose,” explained the reverend of the African Methodist Epistacal (AME) Church.

The four exciting books are a packaged deal, telling one story and are indeed a must-buy for the curious knowledge seeker at heart.

“I don’t know if another author has marketed four books to tell one story and that one story is the vision I had in 1977 with the mission,” he said of the books published by Passionate Words Editing Services.

The four books are ‘A Man of Vision with a Mission of Hope’, ‘Against the Edge – Patient or Prisoner’, ‘The Beast the Devil’s Friend’ and ‘The Journey from Afrika to Barbados and Back’.

Included in Larrier’s thrilling story interestingly enough is the importance of the date July 2.

On July 2 in 1875 his maternal grandmother Matilda was born and gave birth to her daughter Minnie in 1911 and on the same date in 1943 Reverend Larrier was born.

The significance of July 2 will be highlighted in the tetralogy, – a date which he says carries different levels of “spiritual energy” for people of African Heritage.

July 2 is also a date of significance to the Reparations Movement, as well as to other historic events which occurred in Barbados, Reverend Larrier explained.

On July 2, 1978, Barbados held its first International Family Reunion. Last year, Barbados experienced its second major hurricane in Hurricane Elsa on the same date.

This year, July 2 marks the official launch of the Crop Over Festival with the Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes. Additionally, on the same day, a national consultation will be held for senior citizens of Barbados to be informed of their rights to fight for financial justice from the Windrush Compensation scheme.

The reverend, who was ordained in 1990 as a Deacon in the Anglican Rite Old Catholic Church, said that one important element of his purpose is to have October 12 recognized as the International Day of Reparations. The local activist has put in the work while abroad to have that recognition granted.

“I made a written proposal to 178 world leaders as I was living in England. I had access to the embassies of nearly all the countries in the world. I proposed to have October 12 as a universal day of hope,” he assured.

“One aspect of my purpose is to do all that is within my power to get Barbados in particular [on board] and to have a Caribbean island tailor a resolution to the United Nations that October 12th be tabled as the International Day of Reparations. Reverend Larrier let it be known it’s all about promoting “truth, justice, peace and reconciliation.”

The well-respected elder added that other elements of his purpose are to see the unification of Africa with the Caribbean.

“In 2007, on my first visit to Ghana, I made a passionate plea on Ghana radio that the leaders of Ghana and the elders should visit Barbados and the Caribbean should apologize for what their forefathers might have done to contribute to our enslavement.”

Those who may be interested in the four gripping books can find them on Amazon.

The fourth book is to be on Amazon as a birthday present to himself come July 2.

The books are to help people of Afrikan Heritage to appreciate how, why, where and when the economic and spiritual power was shifted from Afrikan people to Caucasians and how, why, where and when those powers would be given back to Afrikan people.