Reverend has high expectations for new Geriatric Hospital Loop Barbados

Senator Reverend John Rogers has high hopes and expectations for the Geriatric Hospital, which is to be constructed.

Making his contribution to the Appropriation Bill, 2023, debate in the Upper House today, Tuesday, March 21, he said that the nation builders of Barbados deserve nothing less than the best.

“I do not think that anything can be too good for our elderly.

“They have literally given their blood, sweat and tears for this country and deserve to spend their latter years in comfort.”

Making his remarks on the heels of last week’s groundbreaking ceremony in Waterford, St Michael, at the site for the new Geriatric Hospital, he said that he will be checking on his visits to see that the facility lives up to all it promises and what the elderly are owed.

With phase one of the construction to cost in excess of $100 million, the Independent Senator said:

“So I look forward to visiting that facility when it is all finished and I go to visit my people. I expect it to be state-of-the-art – $100 million is not $100.

“I expect it to be state-of-the-art and a place where our elderly can experience comfort and feel that they can live out their lives peacefully in their latter years.”