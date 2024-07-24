Reverend Dr Christopher Archibald Atherley funeral this Thursday

The Most Rt Reverend Dr Christopher Archibald Atherley SCM, DD, PhD, MMu, BAOSS RoadTCL, LRSM, AMuSLCM has passed away.

Atherley, of Bank Hall Cross Road, St Michael was a Retired Senior Superintendent and Director of Music of the Royal Barbados Police Force; and Archbishop of the African Orthodox Catholic Church International.

He was the son of the late Cuthbert Arlington Atherley and Cynthia Arita Atherley; husband of the late Rose Atherley née Springer, and father of Christina Atherley (Canada).

He was also the grandfather of Nathliah-Rose Herbert (Canada); brother of Muriel Clement (USA), Stephen Atherley (Grand Cayman), Paula Hoyte (USA), Monica Duncan;

Roderick, Brian, Faye and Deborah Atherley(Barbados) and the late Julia Atherley-Williams (London) and uncle of many.

Additionally, he was the nephew of Valera Atherley; brother-in-law of Lambert Springer, the late Oliver and Oswald Springer; relative of the Marshall and Benskin families of Barbados; the Bain and Atherley families of London; friend of many, including members of The Barbados Police Service and The African Orthodox Catholic Church International.

The funeral of the late Reverend Dr Christopher Archibald Atherley, SCM leaves Downes and Wilson Funeral Home, Eagle Hall, St Michael on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at noon for Central Police Station, Tudor Street, St Michael, where a military procession will proceed to St Mary’s Anglican Church, Bridgetown, St Michael.

The pre-service tributes will commence at 12:45pm followed by the service at 2pm.

The procession will then proceed to St Mary’s Anglican Churchyard for the interment.

The Organist and members of the choir are kindly asked to attend.

Wreaths may be sent to Downes and Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25, 2024 no later than 11am.

The vigil takes place on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at Prince Cave Hall, Station Hill, St Michael, from 3:30pm to 6pm.

Military honours will be accorded.

Live streaming is available via https://eternally-cherished.online/DrChristopherAtherley.

Condolences may be sent to: www.downesandwilson.com.