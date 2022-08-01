Revelers and spectators soundoff on Kadooment 2022 in Warrens Loop Barbados

The verdict is still out on the new route for Grand Kadooment.

Despite the feelings for the entire route from Warrens along the Barrow section of the ABC Highway to the J.T.C Ramsay roundabout, the consensus seems to be that starting in Warrens, St Michael, was a good decision once more when Loop chatted with revelers and spectators.

We even got to chat with some young Barbadians who love Crop Over, with both looking forward to the day when they can jump as well.

Happy Grand Kadooment 2022!

Videocredits: Shot by @BeKerriedAway and Edited by Katrina King