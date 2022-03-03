Rev Odle challenges Bajans to root out bad habits, build Godly lives | Loop Barbados

The Superintendent of the Bethel Circuit, Reverend Adrian Odle wants persons to use the 40 days and 40 nights of Lent this year to do their spiritual check ups and “get back on track with God.”

Using the prophet Jeremiah, Rev Odle said that Jeremiah issued two challenges – for people to tend to their spiritual gardens plucking up or “rooting out” weeds, and secondly, to destroy and overthrow strongholds that have people captive, such as works of the flesh and darkness.

Comparing life to a garden, he said that some people’s spritual gardens are overgrown with thorns and weeds and “We need for God to pluck up things from our lives that are not desirable in the sight of God.” He said things like bad habits and attitudes which are hindering growth and development in the image of God must be rooted out. He posited that some behaviours are choking spiritual gardens to death and stopping those individuals from growing closer to God.

And then as it pertains to tearing down, Rev Odle insisted, “Lent calls us to look at the building of our lives.” He said some people have strongholds such as bitterness, complacency, jealousy and addiction. He said that in this time, we must “live by the spirit of God”.

But on the flip side, the Methodist Church leader said that this Ash Wednesday, people also need to remember that Jeremiah too beckoned them to build and plant. He said, in his opinion, Lent should not be about giving up habits or things only to take them back up after 40 days, instead he said, that as we do our spiritual checkups, people should move from where they are into a better place during this time yearly.

“I challenge us to build our lives on prayer, meditation, fasting and on the Word.” He said that by doing this, “our spiritual health would be quite good” and then in our spiritual gardens, we would produce fruits like joy and peace, once “we plant seeds of righteousness”.

Therefore, he challenged the congregants at James Street Methodist Church in Bridgetown, and the over 740 persons following online via the Live YouTube stream to discover what it is they need to pluck up, break down or overthrow in their lives and find out what they need to plant and “build up again on Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life”. He said, that he too will be accepting the challenge and putting his life under the microscope as he hopes for “us all to get back on track with God.”

Rev Odle stressed that such introspection and analysis may not be easy when it is you, yourself, and not someone else, but he called on persons to remember the goodness of God and to take it step by step because “the longest journey, begins with the first step.”