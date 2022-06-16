Return of Copa Airlines to Barbados marks promising tourist season | Loop Barbados

The resumption of flights from carrier Copa Airline, is anticipated to reap plenty of opportunities for Barbados in the Latin American market.

For the first time in two years, Copa Airlines landed on Barbadian soil on Wednesday, June 15. The carrier which services over 30 countries was forced to suspend operations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plane, which had over 118 passengers from its hub in Panama City, was flown by Barbadian pilots Chetwyn Clarke and Marc Holford, who were also on the inaugural flight to Bridgetown in 2018.

Addressing the local and foreign media gathered at the Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) director of the Caribbean and Latin America, Corey Garrett expressed excitement about the future of “south to south” travel.

“Latin America is one of our closest continental neighbours and at the same time, it provides a perfect opportunity to continue to grow the portfolio of tourism marketing for destination Barbados in that particular market,” he remarked.

The BTMI director indicated that Barbados was an attractive destination to “high net worth individuals, investment persons” and “persons hoping to hold meetings, incentives, conferences and events” within the Latin American market.

He also noted that the flight to Barbados was on a large carrier, boasting of a 79 per cent load capacity. He hoped that these numbers would persist on the two weekly flights from its hub in Panama to Bridgetown. Garrett also stated that the larger aircraft meant more opportunities for air freight.

“We have landed a bigger plane than we landed in 2018 and that also now provides further opportunities for destination Barbados and of course our neighbour Panama to work from a more commercial and investment standpoint. What does that refer to? Cargo. We now have a cargo-hold, where we can increase the exportation between Barbados and Panama and of course, create many more commercial linkages as we work deeply to even grow the leisure tourism business.”