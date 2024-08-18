Retired tricologist Angela Sealy memorial service this Friday

Retired Tricologist Angela Marguerite Sealy has passed away.

Sealy, late of Bermuda and formerly of #6 Lily Drive, Wanstead, St Michael, passed away at age 66.

She was the daughter of Sylvia Goodridge and the late Frederick Sealy, wife of Glynn Simmons and sister of Jennifer and lan Sealy and the late Frederick Jones.

Sealy was also the aunt of Toni Thorne (UK), Jason Jordan (UWI), Kailey Mason, Arundel Jacobs and Tricia Marshall, cousin of Grace, Paula, Paul, Helena, Sonia, Shane, Debra, Joel, Pauline, Aubria, Robert, Andrea, Cheryl, David and Asma, John, Sylvia, Marjorie and Michael (all four of Bermuda) and the late Ruth and Adeola, niece of Joyce Gill-Brathwaite and Antonia Sealy, and sister-in-law of Harriett White.

She will be missed dearly by relatives the Sealy, Gill, Payne, Clarke, Haynes and Dash families, close friends Cheryl Walrond, Shirley Jordan, Maggie Rowe, Fredericka Omeilly, Eleanor McCollin, Shone Hope, Troy King, Erskine Simmons, Luceita Waterman, Karen Mapp-McKee, Marcia Martindale, Wendy Bishop, Dr Allyson Leacock, Margaret Taylor, Irma Bruce, Denise Downes, Pat Yearwood, Isill Massiah, Pastor and members of FirstBaptist Church, Phyllis Stuart, Joan Woodroffe and many others.

A memorial service for the cremated remains of Angela Marguerite Sealy takes place this Friday, August 23, 2024, at the First Baptist Church where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Barbados Cancer Society.

There will be no mourning colours by special request with pink as the preferred colour for wear. Tributes will commence at 9:30 am.

The service and burial may be viewed via live video stream at www.belmontunerlhome.lihve/AngelaSealy.