Retired teacher of Sharon Primary Marva Phillips passes

Retired teacher of Sharon Primary School Marva Anita Phillips has passed away.

Phillips of 4th Avenue Peterkins Land, Bank Hall, St Michael and formerly of Jackson, St Michael, died peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at age 73.

She was the daughter of Ishmael “Cammie” Crookendale and the late Reeda “Grace” Crookendal, sister of Esther Prescott and Anderson Phillips (USA), and aunt of Neil and Donnie Prescott, Tiffany and Justin Phillips (both of the USA).

Phillips was also the niece of Erskine Crookendale, Evie Cummins and Pearl Brathwaite, sister-in-law of George Prescott and Deborah Phillips (USA) and cousin of Judy, Colis Crookendale and many others.

She will be missed dearly by relatives the Crookendale, Phillips and Marshall families, dear friends Pamela Benskin, Sonja Parris and family, the Gill, Bruce and Jones families.

She will also be missed by the teachers and staff of Sharon Primary School and many others.

The funeral of the late Marva Anita Phillips leaves Paramount Funeral Home, Upper Hindsbury Road, St Michael this Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 8:45 am for the Chapel of Westbury Cemetery, Westbury Road, St Michael where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 am for the service of Praise and Thanksgiving followed by the interment.

The funeral service can be viewed live on youtube or at kd34streamingservices.

Fond remembrances and condolences to the family may be sent to [email protected], [email protected] or on Paramount’s facebook page.