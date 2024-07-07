Retired staff nurse Rosemary McCarthy passes

Your dedication, kindness, and expertise made a significant impact on the lives of patients and their families. We will miss you, rest for a while until we meet again.

Retired staff nurse at the Geriactric Hospital in Beckles Road, St Michael, Rosemary McCarthy, also known as “Diana”, has passed away.

McCarthy, formerly of Layne’s Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael passed away at age 67.

She was the estranged wife of Timothy McCarthy, companion of Kenrick Watson, and beloved mother of Ricardo McCarthy.

She was also the cherished grandmother of Haylee McCarthy, sister of Catherine Weekes, Lorna Skeete, Tyrone Pilgrim, Cynthia Bennett, and the late Cynthia Stuart, and aunt of Shanda Weekes, David Stuart, Janell Stuart-Austin, Renee Rice, and Patricia Lambert.

McCarthy leaves to mourn the Casseau and Compton families in St Lucia, and the Small family.

She will be missed dearly by close friends Juliette Chandler, Larry Weir, and many others.

A service of thanksgiving celebrating the life of the late Rosemary McCarthy takes place tomorrow, Monday, July 8, 2024, at St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral, Corner of Bay Street and Jemmott’s Lane, St Michael, at 9:45am.

A private cremation is scheduled to take place at a later date.

The viewing of her body will take place at St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral tomorrow, Monday, July 8, from 8:45am.

There will also be live streaming of the service via https://elizabethfuneralservices.live/RosemaryMcCarthy or on Facebook at elizabethfuneralservices.

Condolences to the family can be sent to [email protected].