Retired Senior Teacher Mrs Bynoe shaped the minds of many Loop Barbados

Former Educator Harriet Joy Bynoe nee Griffith has passed away.

The Retired Senior Teacher of St Martin’s Mangrove Primary School and former teacher at Arthur Smith Primary School died on January 30, 2024.

Her family said, “We give God thanks for your dedication to family and for helping in shaping the minds of many.” Testament to her passion for teaching and the lasting impact she had on young children, one of her three children followed in her footsteps and currently teaches at St Philip’s Primary School.

She was 65 years old.

She leaves to mourn her children, siblings, grandchildren, entire extended family and her husband Errol Bynoe, who is a retired Acting Senior Teacher of Eden Lodge Primary School and former teacher at Milton Lynch Primary School, formerly Christ Church Boys’ School.

The funeral to celebrate her life is scheduled for Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Restoration Ministries International at 1pm. The internment will be at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens.