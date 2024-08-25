Retired Registered and Surgical Nurse Monica Leslie passes away

Retired Registered and Surgical Nurse Monica Anita Leslie affectionately known as “Mon” has passed away.

Formerly of Stanmore Terrace, Black Rock, St Michael, Monica entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at the age of 92.

“Monica was a natural caregiver who always put others first, and her kindness and compassion were felt by everyone she met,” her family said.

Monica was the Wife of the late Richard Leslie, mother of Heather and David Leslie, grandmother of Andre, Nicole and Zarina Leslie, sister of Yvonne “Vonnie” Sarjeant, the late Cleveland Holmes, Leotta “Lois” Farrell, and Martin and Agnella Armstrong.

She was the aunt of Gayle and Michael Farrell, Maria Gill and Brian Sarjeant, godmother of Jennifer and lan Sealy, cousin of Enid Mason, Monica and Henderson Holmes, Nan Sawyer-Hazell, Valerie Sawyer, the late Rev. Llewelyn Armstrong and Salome St. John, and many more.

She was also the mother-in-law of Roslyn Leslie, relative of the Armstrong, Holmes, Robinson and Weekes families, dear friend of Sir Keith Hunte, Sylvia Goodridge, Chessel Rock, Delores Hinds, Sheila Taylor, Derrice Deane (USA), Andrew “Chong” Fenty, the Ellerslie Folk Chorale and the late Ina Inniss.

A Thanksgiving Service takes place at St Bartholomew Anglican Church, Charnocks, Christ Church this Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 4:00 pm followed by the interment in the Churchyard.

Persons may also join the family via live stream at www.clydebjonesfuneralhome.com.

Floral tributes may be delivered to Clyde B. Jones Funeral Home no later than 2:00 pm.

Visitation takes place at the Chapel of Clyde B. Jones Funeral Home on Monday, August 26, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.