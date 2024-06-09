Retired Principal Nursing Officer Norma Burke passes Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Retired Principal Nursing Officer Norma Burke passes Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

New look Tridents take on Curacao tonight in World Cup Qualifiers

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Downes makes Christal clear big moves with She Markets and Sweet Limón

RISE Wednesday celebrates 5th anniversary with RISE V

Mount Gay unveils limited-edition cricket label

Jou Bae set to be a sexy colourful Bajan experience and safe vibe

Sunday Jun 09

28°C
Barbados News

She passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 86 years old.

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Retired Principal Nursing Officer of The Ministry of Health, Norma Auriel Burke has passed away.

Burke, formerley of Cherry Drive, Oxnards, St James, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at age 86.

She was the beloved mother of Jefferson Burke, cherished grandmother of Jamahl Burke, and devoter sister of Marvo Burke, Verna Small, Nadean Nixon, Frank Small and the late Johnathan Small.

The Retired Principal Nursing Officer, also leaves to mourn her nieces and nephews Raymond Burke, Gillian Curling, Brian Burke, Nicholas Small an Alicia Small, and cousins Lionel Whittaker, Lindsay Hinds, Linda Jenkins, Monica Taylor, Maureen Ridley, and many others.

The funeral of the late Norma Auriel Burke takes place this Thursday, June 13, at All Souls Anglican Church, where relatives and friends are asked to meet for 10:00am.

The viewing of the body will take place at Belmont Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 12, from 12:30 to 2:30pm.

The service will also be streamed live via www.belmontfuneralhome.live/NormaBurke.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

CQ Construction Director passes away at 85

Barbados News

Retired Principal Nursing Officer Norma Burke passes

Sport

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Alexander Zverev in French Open final

More From

Barbados News

Man found lifeless in Baxter’s Road

No foul play is suspected in this matter at this time.

See also

Lifestyle

5 creative ways to use leftover chicken

Leftover chicken is a versatile ingredient that can save time and reduce food waste. Instead of reheating the same dish, explore creative ways to transform your leftovers into new culinary experiences

Barbados News

Mount Gay honours late employee

The rum distillery named its latest limited-edition release after Reynold ‘Blues’ Hinds

Barbados News

Police probing unnatural death

Police received a report to their Operations Control Room which informed that a man had fallen off the roof of his house and appeared lifeless.

Barbados News

DEM hosts Early Warning Poster Competition

The competition is open to primary school students in classes 3 and 4.

Caribbean News

Haiti’s new prime minister hospitalised

Haiti’s newly selected prime minister, Garry Conille, was hospitalised late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince just days after arriving in the country, the government said. 
It wasn’t i