Retired Principal Nursing Officer Norma Burke passes Loop Barbados

Retired Principal Nursing Officer of The Ministry of Health, Norma Auriel Burke has passed away.

Burke, formerley of Cherry Drive, Oxnards, St James, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at age 86.

She was the beloved mother of Jefferson Burke, cherished grandmother of Jamahl Burke, and devoter sister of Marvo Burke, Verna Small, Nadean Nixon, Frank Small and the late Johnathan Small.

The Retired Principal Nursing Officer, also leaves to mourn her nieces and nephews Raymond Burke, Gillian Curling, Brian Burke, Nicholas Small an Alicia Small, and cousins Lionel Whittaker, Lindsay Hinds, Linda Jenkins, Monica Taylor, Maureen Ridley, and many others.

The funeral of the late Norma Auriel Burke takes place this Thursday, June 13, at All Souls Anglican Church, where relatives and friends are asked to meet for 10:00am.

The viewing of the body will take place at Belmont Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 12, from 12:30 to 2:30pm.

The service will also be streamed live via www.belmontfuneralhome.live/NormaBurke.