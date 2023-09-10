Retired principal Nola Cummings-Lewis passes at age 70 Loop Barbados

Retired Principal and Educator Nola Cummings-Lewis has died.

She has passed away at the age of 70 years old.

Former students of Grazettes Primary School and Hindsbury Primary School, where Cummings-Lewis rendered in excess of 40 years of service cumulatively, are mourning her passing. She taught at Grazettes Primary for 38 years before moving to Hindsbury Primary where she has served as principal from 2010.

The local teaching fraternity is also grieving.

Truly a great loss

The Arch Hall, St Thomas resident leaves her husband Retired Acting Principal of St Stephens Primary and Senior Teacher of All Saints Primary, Michael Lewis.

In 2012, Cummings-Lewis was one of the 10 teachers who received a National Distinguished Teacher Award at Royal Fidelity Merchant Bank and Trust (Barbados Ltd) Awards Ceremony at Hilton Barbados.

At age 64, she was honoured by former Grazettes Primary School students at a surprise All-Class School Reunion. It was the first All-Class School Reunion organised by Tracia Douglas.

Her memory will live on in us and her legacy will continue

On social media, on learning of Cummings-Lewis’ passing, Douglas wrote:

“Our beautiful, gracious, beloved teacher Mrs. Nola Jean Cummings-Lewis has passed from this life. Such a sad moment for all who loved and appreciated her. Her memory will live on in us and her legacy will continue as we share those Grazettes stories and maintain those instilled values.

“We were her babies and our lives were shaped in many ways by her hands. She knew how many of us felt about her and was very thankful for and appreciative of our celebration of her in 2016 at the first All-Class Reunion by her past students from Grazettes Primary. Truly a great loss.

“May The Lord comfort her family, friends and all of us who loved her.”

In 2017, as Principal at Hindsbury Primary, Cummings-Lewis advised her graduating Class 4 students who were transitioning to secondary school with the parting words – “You can be anything that you want to be as long as you put in the effort”.

The service of thanksgiving and the internment will be held at 3pm on Monday, September 11, with tributes commencing at 2:30pm at St Thomas Parish Church.