Retired Police Inspector “Lokey” passes

Retired Inspector of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Lemuel Emmerson Hackett, also known as “Lokey” has passed away.

He entered peacefully into rest on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at his residence.

Hackett was the beloved husband of Elsie Hackett, brother of Edward and Tennyson Hackett, Eleanor, and the late Angela Walkes, and uncle of Arlene, Anthea, Eve Maylene, Shawn, Ryan, Rohn, Philmore, Troy and the late Adrian and Ella Walkes.

He will be missed dearly by relatives, the Hackett, Walkes, Lowes, Connell, Nicholls, Shepherd, Hearst and Benjamin families, along with close friends the Vinces.

A service of thanksgiving for Lemuel Emmerson Hackett, takes place this Friday, July 19, 2024, at the Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church at 2pm.

The viewing will take place on Thursday, July 18, at the Police Sports Club, Weymouth, St Michael at 1pm until 6pm.

Persons can also view the body on Friday, from 1pm until the start of the service.

Bus transportation will be provided from Bathsheba through St Elizabeth Village, Joes River, Horse Hill, Parris Hill, to the church and back. The bus service commences at 12:15pm.

Live streaming of the service can be viewed at https/Restinpeace.live/lemuelhackett.