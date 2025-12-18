barbados-gazette-logo
Sales mixed in Speightstown Carols with a special touch WIBISCO’s profits dip in difficult year Man remanded in court over St. George shooting Guyana Under-13s to take on Barbados in five-match series NCF pays tribute to veteran broadcaster Maurice Norville
World News

Retired NASCAR driver among seven killed in North Carolina plane crash 

18 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

A former NASCAR driver has been identified as one of seven people who died in a plane crash in the southern United States.

Authorities said Greg Biffle and members of his family died when a private jet crashed on Thursday while trying to land at Statesville Regional Airport, north of Charlotte, North Carolina.

list of 3 items

end of list

Flight records showed the plane was registered to a company run by Biffle.

“Although the post-crash fire prevents us from releasing a definitive list of the occupants at this time, it is believed that Mr Gregory Biffle and members of his immediate family were occupants of the airplane,” state police said.

Further details about the victims were not immediately available.

north carolina
First responders tend to the scene of a reported plane crash at a regional airport in Statesville, North Carolina [Matt Kelley/The Associated Press]

Throughout his 16-year career, Biffle won over over 50 races across the three racing-circuit types offered by NASCAR, a US-based association for car races.

He placed first in 19 races at the Cup Series, considered NASCAR’s top level. He also won the Trump Series championship in 2000 and the Xfinity Series title in 2002.

Biffle’s plane had taken off from the airport shortly after 10 am local time on Thursday (15:00 GMT), but it then returned to North Carolina and was attempting to land there, according to tracking data posted by FlightAware.com.

Video from WSOC-TV showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered wreckage from the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were investigating the crash.

Advertisement

All told, the NTSB has investigated 1,331 crashes in the US in 2025.

 

Support us

Related News

07 December 2025

Russia welcomes Trump’s revised US security strategy 

11 December 2025

N Korea’s Kim hails ‘ever-victorious’ army’s role in war against Ukraine 

12 December 2025

Rights group accuses RSF of systematic sexual violence in Sudan’s civil war 

15 December 2025

Police detain son of Hollywood director-actor Rob Reiner 