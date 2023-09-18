Retired Methodist pastor Reverend Watty has died Loop Barbados

Reverend William Wilberforce Watty, affectionately known as Reverend Watty, passed away early today, Sunday, September 17, 2023.

He was recently hospitalised after reportedly suffering a stroke on Friday, September 15.

Reverend Watty served as District Chairman and Superintendent Minister of South Trinidad and North Trinidad Circuit.

He was from Portsmouth Dominica.

Reverend Watty attended The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, Barbados from 2005-2010. He graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Theology.

In October 2019, Reverend Watty was the recipient of a Pelican Award.

He was one of the three distinguished alumni of The University of the West Indies who were conferred with the prestigious Award. The Award was presented to him at The University of the West Indies Alumni Association (UWIAA) Open Campus Alumni Chapters annual Pelican Awards Ceremony held at Government House in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

According to UWI, Reverend Watty started his career as a civil servant in 1955, but quickly rose to other positions such as that of Acting Principal, Virgin Islands Secondary School, Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Senior Methodist Tutor, Lecturer in Old Testament Language and Literature, Church History, United Theological College of the West Indies (UTCWI), Kingston, Jamaica; Superintendent Minister, Roseau and the Dominica Circuit, Methodist Church in the Caribbean and Americas (MCCA).

He has served in many capacities across the Caribbean in countries such as the British Virgin Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and his native, Dominica. He has written three publications namely Awakening to Wider Horizons, From Shore to Shore: Soundings in Caribbean Theology in 1981; and The Nathan Narrative in 2 Samuel 7:1-17: A Tradition-historical Study in 2016.

In 2017, he was the guest of honour at his book launch for The Nathan Narrative. The 214 page book with seven chapters is a revision of the doctoral thesis that Reverend Watty presented to the Department of Theology in the Faculty of Humanities and Education of the University of the West Indies.

Reverend Watty was also the Founder of the Student Christian Movement in Trinidad in 1965 and was a lay member of the Silk Advisory Committee.

It was with great sadness that his passing was shared with fellow Methodists in Barbados.

A pastor and lecturer, Reverend Watty was 89 years old at the time of his death.