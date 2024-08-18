Retired Manager at RBC Royal Bank (Barbados) Trevor Nowell passes

Retired Manager of Regulatory Reporting and Control of RBC Royal Bank

(Barbados) Limited Trevor Patrick Nowell has passed away.

Nowell, affectionately called “Trev”, “T.P.” or “Chink” entered peacefully into rest on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

The former manager, late of Clifden Hill, Church Village, St Philip and formerly of Yearwood Road Black Rock, St Michael, was the husband of Jenifer Nowell, son of the late Gwendolyn Nowell and Charles Hinds and father of Jelani Nowell.

He was also the adoptive father of Onika Thompson, grandfather of jeleka Nowell and

adoptive grandfather of Peyton, Taylor and London Thompson.

Nowell was also the brother of Lorraine Hinds, Gloria Nowell, Heather Nowell, Stephen Nowell and the late Anthony Maurice Nowell, uncle of Allison Hinds, Alicia Nowell, Jerome Nowell, Kemar Yearwood, Damian Ward, Ashley Sampson, Deshanique Nowell and Shakim Howard. He was further the great-uncle of Che Griffth, Najee Nowell, Jaidan Nowell, Syaire Sampson and Zaylan Yearwood, and son-in-law of Earline Belgrave.

He will be missed dearly by close friends Kezia Browne, Colleen Roberts, Carl Blackman, Tracy Millington, Jeannette Yearwood, Donna Weir, Bishop Mark F. Harewood, Pearson Bovell, Junior Brewster, lvor Lovell, Graham Nicholls, Richard Morris, Simeon Daniel, The King and Belgrave families, Nyasha and Debbie Newton, the Black Rock Community, the Staff of RBC and many others.

A Service of Thanksgiving celebrating the life of Trevor Patrick Nowell will take place at by

the Chapel of Coral Ridge, The Ridge Christ Church next Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 am.

No flowers on special request.

A memorial donation will be collected at the end of the service in memory of Mr. Nowell towards the ongoing work of Cancer Support Services.

Envelopes will be provided.