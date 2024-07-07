Retired Island Constable at Holetown, Ralph Coppin passes

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) has lost one of it’s former members.

Retired Island Constable at Holetown Police Station, and Former Chemist at Portvale Sugar Factory, Ralph Edward Coppin has passed away.

He entered into rest at his residence, Saturday, June 15, 2024, at age 69.

Coppin, formerly of Greens, St George, was the husband of Marilyn Coppin, father of Wendell Yarde and Carolann Hinds, and Stepfather of Sharon, Sylgene Straker.

He was also the brother of Chesterfield, Orville and Roy Coppin, Juliet Adams, Shernell Coppin-Brathwaite and Stephen Darlington, and grandfather of Deontè Nurse and Shakeim Crichlow.

He leaves to mourn his nieces and nephews, Dr Chrisita Powlett, Kareem Taitt, Rico and Cherarer Garnes, Shane, Shanice, Zakaila and Christina Coppin, Shakira and Shanique Adams, Sherena Brathwaite, Jamal and Ruqaiyah Darlington, cousins Jencille Bourne, Sandra Lorde-Breedy, Jeanah and Theo Franklyn, Deorah, Desirèe, Dale, Kenney and Carol Darlington, and members of the Darlington, Knight, Weekes, Bourne, Williams, Coppin and Senhouse families.

He will be missed dearly by close friends Desmond Weekes, Sherlene Phillips, Cyrilene Fleming, Christopher Phillips, the Community of Greens, St George, the workers of Portvalle Sugar Factory, and many others too numerous to mention.

A service of thanksgiving celebrating the life of the late Ralph Edward Coppin will take place at the Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, this Friday, July 12, 2024 at 2pm.

The viewing takes place at St George’s Home for Funerals, Carmichael House, Carmichael, St George, on Thursday, July 11, from 4pm until 6pm.

Persons are invited to watch the service, which will be streamed live online at Https://stgeorgesfunerals.online/RalphCoppin.