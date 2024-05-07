Retired Deputy Cabinet Secretary Victor Stuart passes Loop Barbados

Retired Deputy Cabinet Secretary and former Private Secretary Victor Gormon Stuart has passed away.

Stuart passed away peacefully at age 87, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

He was the husband of Pauline Stuart, father of Rohan and Vincent Stuart, and the late Dwayne Stuart, and step-father of C M Harclyde Walcott, and Kevin Clarke.

Stuart was the brother of Kenneth, Cameron, Cyde, Hawkel, Arlington, Woodville, Ralph, Allan, and the late Wilma Stuart, uncle of Angela, Veronica, and Cameron Ward and son of the late Chelstine Colridge-Stuart, and the late Effie Best-Stuart.

He was also the grand-father of Danielle, Seraiah, Micah and Jeremiah Stuart, step grand-father of Darren, Ayden, Alexus and Adrianna Clarke.

The funeral of the late Victor Gormon Stuart tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at the St Ambrose Church, Cypress Street, Bridgetown, from 10:00 AM.

There will be no viewing of the body by special request.