Retired attorney-at-law Carl Crichlow passes

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Retired attorney-at-law Carl Crichlow passes
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Valor made a 2024 comeback with a seamless sunrise breakfast party

Fifty acts for 50 years of Crop Over

Crop Over 2024 officially launched

Double delight for Kickstart Rush

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Tuesday Jul 16

27°C
Barbados News

He passed away at age 85 on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Retired Attorney-at-law Carl Ulrick Crichlow has passed away.

He passed away at age 85 on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Crichlow, formerly of Plantation Walk, Fordes Road, Clapham St Michael, was the husband of Lucy Crichlow, and father of Ryan Crichlow, Dr Lya Crichlow, and the late Consuedo John.

He was also the brother of Marjorie Murray and Valda Foster, Francene Sealy, Margaret Gilkes, Anderson Crichlow and Rosalyn Crichlow, grand-father of three and uncle of 10.

He will be missed dearly by close friends Sir Hugh and Lady Rawlins, Angela Stoute, Fred Maloney, Everton Parris and many others.

The funeral of the late Carl Ulrick Crichlow takes place at the Berean Bible Church, this Thursday, July 18, at 10am.

The interment follows at the Chapel Lawns of the Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, Coral Ridge, Christ Church.

The viewing takes place on Wednesday, July 17, at the Chapel of E. Pamela Small Funeral Home, Vauxhall Christ Church from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

The service can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/user/bereanbarbados/live.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Mobile clinics at various locations this week

Barbados News

Road tennis open launched with new scoring software

Barbados News

Retired attorney-at-law Carl Crichlow passes

More From

Festivals

Fifty acts for 50 years of Crop Over

The 50th Anniversary Tent celebrated Barbadian talent at the official opening of Crop Over 2024

See also

Barbados News

Retired Police Inspector “Lokey” passes

His funeral takes place this Friday, July 19, 2024, at the Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church at 2pm.

Barbados News

IDB donates toys, sporting supplies to Ministry Of Youth

“Any organisation that donates to the development of our young people is welcomed.”

Barbados News

Fogging in St John and St Michael this week

From Monday, July 15, to Thursday, July 18, 2024, the team will concentrate its efforts in St John.

Barbados News

MOH: No outbreak at Hill Milling Company

Ministry of Health issues statement regarding Hill Milling Company Ltd

Barbados News

Weather Report: Cloudy with scattered moderate showers, thunderstorms

A trough system is affecting the island.