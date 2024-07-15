Retired attorney-at-law Carl Crichlow passes

Retired Attorney-at-law Carl Ulrick Crichlow has passed away.

He passed away at age 85 on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Crichlow, formerly of Plantation Walk, Fordes Road, Clapham St Michael, was the husband of Lucy Crichlow, and father of Ryan Crichlow, Dr Lya Crichlow, and the late Consuedo John.

He was also the brother of Marjorie Murray and Valda Foster, Francene Sealy, Margaret Gilkes, Anderson Crichlow and Rosalyn Crichlow, grand-father of three and uncle of 10.

He will be missed dearly by close friends Sir Hugh and Lady Rawlins, Angela Stoute, Fred Maloney, Everton Parris and many others.

The funeral of the late Carl Ulrick Crichlow takes place at the Berean Bible Church, this Thursday, July 18, at 10am.

The interment follows at the Chapel Lawns of the Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, Coral Ridge, Christ Church.

The viewing takes place on Wednesday, July 17, at the Chapel of E. Pamela Small Funeral Home, Vauxhall Christ Church from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

The service can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/user/bereanbarbados/live.