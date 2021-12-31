Resumption of face-to-face classes postponed | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has indicated that the physical return to classes will be delayed by two weeks.

Officials announced “the phased face-to-face return to school for Term 2 of the Academic Year 2021-2022” today via a press release. This comes hours after Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George had indicated that health and education officials were “quietly talking” regarding the safe reopening of schools.

School will begin online from Monday, 10 January, 2022.

On Thursday, December 30, George stated that the presence of the Omicron variant in the island may require a “return to the drawing board” to re-assess the risks associated with reopening schools given the present environment.

“In light of the information shared at the press briefing by the Chief Medical Officer, Ministry of Health and Wellness, as it relates to the presence of the Omicron variant in Barbados, school will begin online from Monday, 10 January, 2022.”

“As you are aware, the Ministry of Education has prepared a roadmap for the reopening of school that guides preparation for teaching and learning in the online, blended and face-to-face environments. In light of the new Omicron variant, further discussions must be held with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to determine whether additional precautions must be taken for safe face-to-face reopening.”

The proposed new date for in-person classes is Monday, January 24, 2022 and it will follow a phased approach.

The Ministry stressed that education officials will continue to be guided by health officials as it related to ensuring the safety of staff and students during the present pandemic.

Describing the situation as “fluid”, the Ministry said that any changes to the announced plans would be communicated to the public via its website, the School Alert app, the Government Information Service (GIS) and using the various media houses by Thursday, January 20, 2022.