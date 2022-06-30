Restrictions lifted but medical officials advise caution | Loop Barbados

Bolstered by declining infection rates, the Government has lifted a number of COVID-19 restrictions, however, medical practitioners are maintaining that testing and surveillance should remain on the agenda.

President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners, Lynda Williams aired that amid the ease in restrictions, the BAMP was concerned about “the ability of the country to be able to detect when we have a sudden change in the cases or case rate”.

“It is more the changing in testing and the requirements for testing what we are doing to continue to do surveillance within country, that is the thing that concerns us the most, as well as the changes in the basic public health like mask-wearing, sanitising and social distancing- all of those along with vaccination has kept us safe,” Dr Williams told Loop News.

“The more important thing is to know where we are accurately and in order to know that we would have to have some sort of surveillance for high-risk groups or some sort of surveillance at some point in order to be able to detect a shift in the environment. That is what concerns me at this point,” she continued.

Her concerns are in response to Government’s declaration this weekend, that “there will be no testing or vaccine mandates to take part in community, social and sporting events including Emancipation and Crop Over, pleasure craft, private boats, party cruises, night clubs, karaoke, graduations and prize-giving ceremonies”.

The BAMP president emphasised that testing identified the country’s COVID-19 status and was needed for further research and analysis of the viral illness. She noted that some countries were studying sewage water to detect the presence of the COVID-19 in communities.

“Some bigger countries, they do other things. They test sewage systems to determine if there is an increase in the amount of virus shed and that can also give you an indication of whether or not you are going through a new surge but if you don’t have anything, then you just don’t know where you are,” she stressed while adding that there needs to be a surveillance system in place.