Restoration update: 25 per cent of customers without electricity

As Hurricane Beryl continues to move away from Barbados, The Barbados Light and Power Company (BLPC) has given members of the public an update regarding the performance of their protective systems.

“Our protective systems have been working well to protect customers and the network, however, the periodic heavy gusts and rain are still impacting us,” Director of Operations at BLPC, Johann Greaves revealed.

“Approximately 25 per cent of customers are without service.”

Greaves also disclosed that now the technical all-clear has been given for emergency personnel only, their teams will begin tracing circuits and assessing damages, as they seek to restore power to customers as safely as possible.