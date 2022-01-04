Resolutions you should make and stick to in these pandemic times | Loop Barbados

It’s that time again when we say farewell to the past year and look forward to the blank slate of a new year.

With so much promise before us, we resolve to do many things — lose weight, travel more, take up a new hobby, read a set number of books.

With the world going into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might want to adjust your resolutions to deal with the harsh realities that we all have to deal with today. From unexpected death to our mental health, the pandemic is forcing us to think about things and make plans we would have ordinarily shelved for a later time.

We spoke to three Caribbean experts in finance, psychology and law to get their advice on resolutions you need to consider for these times.

FINANCIAL RESOLUTIONS

Luana Laurent, Founder/CEO Finance Focus

My focus is on value, the pandemic has taught many of us a lesson about value for money. In 2021, many of us watched the value of a dollar when we spent, as the year is coming to an end some people may be watching their spending habits. For 2022, I want us to call our resolutions affirmations. That will give us a deeper meaning into the value of things we want to achieve.

There are three main tips that encompass everything.

Build a habit of saving

The pandemic has shown us the value of having extra cash, savings, an emergency fund. At the beginning of the year, we launched an emergency fund challenge of $1000 and although it is minimal some people said it helped them. Sometimes sticking to savings is difficult but when it comes to saving it is important to build a habit and consistency, so in 2022, set a savings affirmation you can commit to. Build a habit of putting money aside. For the average person who is already struggling, I want them to focus just on the habit. Save what you can even if it is $5, or $10 and over time when your finances improve you will have the level of consistency to put money aside and watch your savings grow.

Investing

In 2021, many people may have been misguided into false investments. In order to invest look for opportunities that make worth, valuable investments. Whether it is an idea, real estate, stocks and bonds, crypto, if you wish to invest, only invest what you can afford to lose and seek professional advice.

Photo:iStock

Debt reduction

My goal for 2021 is to become debt-free and with significant sacrifice, I achieved that. That may not be possible for many people. A popular affirmation every year is I want to pay off my debt. I take clients through a process called debt awareness. List out all your debts with creditors, outstanding balances, interest rates, instalments and terms and employ a few techniques like debt snowball or debt avalanche. With a debt snowball, you pay your monthly instalments but under this method, you pay the loan with the smallest balance and little by little you are knocking it off. With a debt avalanche, it is the same concept but the extra debt payment goes to debt with the highest interest rate such as credit cards etc. when it comes to debt consolidation it is always wise to ensure you are making a good decision because it could put you in a worse position. We have to be smart in these pandemic times and ensure we are not racking up unnecessary debt on luxuries.

I want us to manifest and affirm we will achieve multiple sources of income tracking our spending, reviewing our budgets frequently, teaching children about money, improving financial education by reading personal finance books, setting priorities and financial goals as couples, doing estate planning and wills to build generational wealth and assess the need for insurance. Set affirmations, write them down and watch them manifest.

MENTAL HEALTH RESOLUTIONS

Dara Kowlessar- Jackson, National Mental Health Advocate, Research Assistant, Specialty Trauma, Love Letter Writer at SpyceDeclarations.

With the pandemic still reigning, it is important to take care of one’s mental health.

Having good mental health practices can help you to stay focused, optimistic and enjoy your life when hurdles come your way. It increases your productivity and ability to find solutions as well. It also makes a hurdle like water off a duck’s back.

Mental health is not linear. We have good days and bad days. Bad days sometimes lowers our mental health but that’s okay. Therapists, psychologists and other mental health workers are more than happy to help you along. There is no shame in it because we all have poor mental health days.

If you want to try good mental practices in your everyday life, here are some suggestions. Be sure to see a therapist if you feel sad, angry or stressed consecutively for more than two-three weeks.

Photo: iStock

In the meantime do the following:

1. Take off your phone for an allotted amount of time per day and be with yourself

2. Mirror talk: have a chat with yourself in the mirror to check in on yourself. It may seem awkward at first but it sometimes helps you process what’s on your mind

3. Journaling is great. It helps to unload your thoughts and put them somewhere else

4. Breathwork. Get in a comfortable position, even lying down and focus on your breath. Listen to your breathing and pay attention to your chest falling in and out.

5. Exercise. Silly dance, follow a YouTube video, do yoga, walk, do something active for 15-30 minutes a day. This will boost dopamine (your happy hormone) and leave you feeling, well, happy.

6. Expand your emotional vocabulary. You can google the emotional vocabulary wheel and ask yourself how you really feel about a situation. By doing this you can articulate your emotions, increasing better communication between yourself and other parties involved.

7. Go on a self-love journey. No more birds, relationships, hookups etc. Just spend time alone, getting to know yourself. I did it for over a year and it definitely taught me self-worth and love. I made better decisions about the people in my life and stepped up my game as a friend and partner. My business SpyceDeclarations will be doing a workshop on this, follow on Instagram for updates!

You can choose how often you do these per week but three plus a week will reap many benefits over time.

LEGAL RESOLUTIONS

Marissa Bubb, Attorney-at-law

Prepare a will

Appreciate that a will deals with your assets upon your death but it affords you an opportunity to put in writing the arrangements you have in place for your assets and children because you can appoint a guardian if they are underage. Some countries do not make provisions for a living will, which gives directives for who is to make decisions for you if you are incapacitated. You can give someone Power-of -Attorney to act for you if you are still mentally sound but physically incapacitated but if you lose mental capacity that Power-of-Attorney becomes null and void. If you are not doing a will bear in mind there are different rules for the distribution of assets under the law of administration. Please check the relevant laws of your countries. Keep in mind that a will can be revised over the years as circumstances change.

Photo: iStock

Plan your funeral

This is not legal but put things in place for a funeral. Let someone know what arrangements you have made for your final rites, the cost family has to incur and who can incur it. There are often multiple ads for unclaimed bodies at the hospitals here in T&T and it is usually because no family member has money to bury you.

Consider whether it makes sense to open joint accounts at least for the limited purpose of dealing with any emergencies and contingencies that may arise from sudden death. Accounts are frozen once the bank is notified of death so even if someone has an ATM card, that person cannot access your account.

Give medical directives

People need to start thinking about the possibilities about what happens to their bodies after death for example organ donations etc especially with COVID you can go from zero to 100 quickly.