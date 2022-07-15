Residents to pay less in supermarket on 44 items | Loop Barbados

Residents to pay less in supermarket on 44 items
PM Mottley announces measures to ease high cost of living

Katrina King

11 hrs ago

Barbadians will be able to stretch their dollar in the supermarket, as a result of a compact between Government and the private sector.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced that from July 21 to January 31, 2023, value-added tax (VAT) will be removed from 44 items in the supermarket.

“At the moment, we have a wide basket of goods that Barbadians have become accustomed to for which VAT has been removed for a long time. The government recognises that we need to add a few more items to that basket of goods,” the Prime Minister remarked during an address to the nation today, Thursday, July 14.

She also declared that duties will be removed on citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, lemons and limes.

“Supermarkets have agreed as well as wholesalers, distributors, [and] farmers, all to review their markups and for these 44 items. [They] have agreed for the most part, with the exception of two or three, to leave their markups no higher than between 12 to 15 per cent to ensure that every Barbadian household but in particular the vulnerable can benefit from these items.”

“Let me be clear at the outset, It is not every item but there is a sufficiently large range of items here that any family can live and live well,” Prime Minister Mottley said while promising that consumers will “significant reductions” in prices.

The compact between Government and the business community will be signed on Saturday, July 16, Mottley revealed. She also indicated the Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn will speak on the basket of goods in Parliament on Tuesday, July 19.

The list of items includes:

Whole chicken, chopped mix chicken, stew chick and chicken backsPork hind legs, stewed pork, knuckles and hocks,Beef stew,Breakfast oats,Sliced ham [VAT to be removed],Milo [VAT to be removed],Drinking chocolate,Eggs,Evaporated milk,Baby food milk,%2 per cent milk,New Zealand cheddar cheese,Soya bean or sunflower cooking oil,Rice,Macaroni Eclipse biscuits/Soda singles and multipack biscuits,Salt bread,White sandwich bread [only certain bakeries], Wholewheat bread Oranges,Apples,Sardines,Tuna [oil and water],Corned beef,Split peas [tinned and fresh]Pigeon peas [tinned and fresh],Blackeyed peas,Flour,Sunflower MargarineBlack tea,Cream of wheat,Cornflakes,Peanut butter,Chowmein,Ramen,Honey,Pigtails Toilet soap,Toilet paper,Sanitary napkins,Baby diapers,Single toothbrushes,Toothpaste,Roll-on deodorant,Bleach

