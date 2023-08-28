Resident left shaken after hearing car-truck smash Loop Barbados

The quiet Sunday morning atmosphere in Marchfield-Hampton, St Philip, came to a screeching halt with what sounded like a loud explosion.

Living on Marchfield Main Road, Marcus told Loop News, he was jumped out of his sleep between 6:30 am and 7 am when he heard the noise. He said he did not imagine the scene that greeted him.

Rattled, he said, “It mek me move off my bed when I heard the impact. I couldn’t picture if it was…was that that hit? I tell myself no transformer nor nain from Light and Power ain’t below me now, that would’ve explode.

“And then I look and I saw that calamity.”

Marcus said the car was coming from the Brereton side towards Six Roads when it crashed with a semi-truck heading in the opposite direction, just beyond the gap to Hampton.

“It was a container truck that the car was involved in the crash with. But it didn’t have on a container, because thank God, I don’t know if them men would be alive for the state that they came out in.

“The Jaws of Life had to release them, the two, the driver and an occupant, the passenger.”

He said he spoke with the semi-truck driver and “Yuh know he wasn’t hurt.” But Marcus confessed that didn’t go too close to see the faces of the injured parties or anything, because “I was still too shaken. That was dread.”

Marcus said he was pleased though to see how quickly the Barbados Fire Service responded to the scene. Then he said there were two ambulances and then the police came. He said the wrecker came and hooked up the truck and moved the car to clear the roadway to allow traffic to flow again just before midday.

Two fire tenders responded to the scene from St John and Bridgetown.

The two injured occupants of the car were transported for medical attention by ambulance.