Republic Bank’s Pandemonium slated for July 24 | Loop Barbados

Steel pan lovers can expect pandemonium come Sunday, July 24 at the National Botanical Gardens.

An annual Crop Over highlight event, the Republic Bank Pandemonium in association with the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) returns after two years.

Media and passersby got a taste of what to expect on Thursday during the launch at the bank’s Warrens, St Michael offices. The sweet sound of steel pan blared throughout the bustling corporate hub, coupled with stilt walkers and Mother Sally dancers leading a conga-line.

Chief executive officer of the NCF, Carol Roberts-Reifer praised Republic Bank for their continued support of the Crop Over Festival and the generous cheque of $85, 000.

“A very special thanks to Republic Bank. From the folk concert to the Opening Gala to Grand Kadooment and ultimately Pandemonium, and not because you gave us $85, 000 or $100, 000 dollars but because as a corporate entity you throw yourself into the sponsorship.”

Roberts-Reifer noted that over the years, the title sponsor has continually been involved in the festival and lauded them for their commitment and involvement in the cultural festival.

“Republic Bank decided to sponsor Grand Kadooment and brought a whole band, not just the t-shirt but the headdresses and all the rest. When they used to do the Opening Gala they used to make an entrance, they were part of the parade. We loved that! We love working with sponsors and all of our sponsors are like that, who decide you know what, it’s not just about the cheque it’s about the committment. It’s about the involvement.”

Managing Director and CEO of Republic Bank Anthony Clerk during his brief remarks reflected that for over 20 years, Republic Bank has had a “long, meaningful relationship” with the Crop Over Festival. He affirmed their commitment to being a part of evolving Barbados’ cultural landscape.

“Culture builds community! One of the things that has changed the most for us locally and regionally has been our ability to host our cultural events as we did prior to the pandemic. Would you believe it has been two years since we last held our sweetest summer festival or any of its associates events?

In 2022 as restrictions lift and we continue to practice the healthy habits of the new normal, we’ve been given the opportunity to revive our cultural events and continue building our community. We at Republic Bank are grateful to continue to play our part in evolving cultural landscape which is why we decided to support the upcoming Pandemonium event,” said the Republic Bank CEO.