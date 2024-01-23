Report to the morgue to identify deceased in Three Houses shooting Loop Barbados

Two men, who were fatally shot just after midnight today in a yam field situated at Three Houses Plantation in St Philip, need to be identified.

The incident happened around 12:20 am, today, Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

To this end, the Barbados Police Service is calling on members of the public who may know either or both men to come forward and identify the deceased.

Public Information Officer for the Barbados Police Service, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told media, “Anyone who may be able to identify either of the two individuals should contact the District C Police Station to make arrangements to visit the morgue for official identification.”

The number for District C Police station is 418-8200 or 419-8204.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.