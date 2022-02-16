Repairs to be completed in time for February 21 start | Loop Barbados

Parents and students have been assured that the school plants will be ready for the resumption of physical classes next Monday.

Francisco Miller, director of the Education, Technical Management Unit at the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, detailed that minor repairs will be completed by February 21.

Miller was speaking on Tuesday during a press conference led by Minister of Education, Kay McConney when he disclosed that officials have used the cessation of face-to-face classes to “ramp up” repairs.

“We are now in the phase where we are carrying out industrial cleaning of the schools. We would have cleaned the water tanks and stuff like that, so we are just doing minor works which have no impact on the start of school so there is no lapse in repairs. We have done more than normal repairs during this time and given the break that we had, we actually ramped it up,” he remarked.

The director of the Education Technical Management Unit revealed that the Ministry has also completed major civil works and technological upgrades at schools, including electrical upgrades at seven primary schools. Substantial maintenance was done on 26 schools under the Domestic Summer Programme, which facilitates school repairs during the summer break.

Miller reported that $4.4 million was spent on the electrical upgrades of the schools and $2.8 million on the 26 schools in the summer programme. However, fees increased as the Ministry of Education doubled its repairs during these past couple of months.

“For this year, we would have spent more than the normal amount of money during the break that we had. We are pleased with what we had done and we are ready to start on the 21st [of February],” he added.