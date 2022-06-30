Repairs at General Post Office commence | Loop Barbados

Members of the public are advised that repair work on the western side of the building in the area of the Parcel Post Branch at the General Post Office, Cheapside, will commence today, Thursday, June 30.

To facilitate this work, a section of the carpark will be cordoned off. And in the interest of public safety, customers visiting the Parcel Post Department will be required to use the door to the north/west of the building for entry and exit. Access to the Stamp Counter will be via the Amphitheatre, which will be temporarily reopened.

The Postmaster General regrets any inconvenience which may be caused.

