‘Rent is dead money’: Buy a HOPE home, advises PM Mottley | Loop Barbados

All socioeconomic levels can afford to purchase a HOPE home.

As the Barbados Labour Party-government works to bring about a shift away from Bajans renting, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley reiterated that HOPE is for everybody, at the opening of the HOPE (Home Ownership Providing Energy) show homes. The homes on show are located at Vespera Gardens, Lancaster, St James.

Urging, “We do not want people paying R-E-N-T as far as possible in this Home Ownership democracy,” she said that for this reality to be achieved, “then we have to create the environment to ensure it happens.”

With approximately 10 homes constructed and paint and two having the solar panels installed already for public viewing, the prime minister said: “This is the beginning of the silent revolution in housing in Barbados.”

Stressing that from age 19 when she rented in London, she learned, “Rent is dead money. From the time the money leave your pocket it dead,” she beseeched Barbadians to instead, spend that same money in a mortgage. “You’re getting back equity, you can go back and borrow on the asset, borrow on the house, five years, 10 years, 12 years from now.” Regardless of the reason for needing a loan, she preached that the homeowners would have access to the funds because they have assets now. “So, why take the same money and pay it in rent?”

To those who are still not hopeful, thinking that the homes are out of their affordable range, she repeated:

“And to the nurses, and to the teachers and to the police and to the admin officers and to the others, whether you are gas station workers, whether you work in supermarkets, at whatever level, if you’re senior and upper-middle income, there is something for you in the HOPE project too.”

Prime Minister Mottley urged, “We’ve set it at three different levels to be able to meet the needs of all income brackets and to be able to make it easier for you to own it.”