Renata is a pebble for change Loop Barbados

Apiculturist and marine advocate Renata Goodridge is doing her part to help Barbados achieve its sustainable goals.

The owner and founder of Deep Blue Sea is a passionate advocate for sustainability in the kitchen, including using energy-efficient appliances, reducing waste, and using eco-friendly products.

Aside from packaging her brand of Barbadian-made honey, handmade jams, and locally grown produce, Renata has stepped up to provide residents with an alternative to single-use plastics.

The daughter of a Barbadian father, Renata grew up in Canada and later migrated to ‘navel string’ Barbados in the 1980s.

Her sister, who is also a beekeeper in Canada, informed her about the benefits of beeswax food wraps and motivated Renata to spread her insight to residents back home.

“It was her saying, ‘Look, this is what you can do, Renata. There is no reason you can’t do this in Barbados because I am sure nobody is doing it,'” Renata recalled.

Beeswax food wraps are an excellent alternative to single-use plastic wraps. They are compostable, biodegradable and reusable. They can be used to pack lunches and cover or seal leftover food items.

Unlike her sister, who created the wraps with beeswax, Renata took a more technical approach, using 100 per cent Bajan cotton, local beeswax, olive oil and tree resin.

“You can use it again and again, and the sustainable part is that it replaces plastic wrap in the kitchen, so you are not using plastic wrap all the time. These can last up to a year or longer, and you can use them for almost anything but raw meat and fish.

They are anti-fungal and antimicrobial, so they prevent food from rooting more, especially once it goes into the fridge. If you leave it out on the counter, it will activate its ripening more,” she explained, adding that the wraps only needed to be washed with cold water.

More than anything, Renata loves that her creation aligns with her life’s philosophy to protect the environment. They can steadily break down without harming the earth.

“I love the fact that they are sustainable—that was the key for me—that we are helping to save our planet by using something over and over again. These were made of 100 per cent cotton, so everything is biodegradable. If you lose it, it will go into the ground; if it goes into the sea, it will disintegrate into the ground and over time because they are all natural products,” she stressed.

Renata is but a pebble that can cause a rippling effect. With her small efforts, she wants to encourage more locals to pursue a sustainable kitchen themselves.

“We are such a small island, the more that we don’t throw away, the less garbage we have . . . . This way, we can reuse these things, and if you bury a wrap, it can become soil,” she told Loop.