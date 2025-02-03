Renaisance Frolic takes Coolmore

Sir David Seales’ Renaisance Frolic predictably won the feature Coolmore “Home of Champions” Stakes and Trophy Grade 1 on Saturday at the historic Garrison Savannah.

Under regular jockey Rey Williams, the 10-year-old by Paynter out of Frolic Appeal which is conditioned by champion trainer Andrew Nunes got home rather easily in one minute, 53.1 seconds.

Going after his fourth win in succession,

Renaisance Frolic

made all the fractions to come home 2-3/4 lengths from Vividly (Teshawn Hazelwood) and Brilliant News (Rachaad Knights) who just out stayed Dancing Prospector (Raheem Thorpe) for the third position.

The victory leaves Renaisance Frolic as the leading contender of the local crop heading into next month’s Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup, should his connections opt to send him there as the twotime Gold Cup failure has also been nominated for the 1 100 metres Sandy Lane Spa Sprint.

Home stretch battle

Sir David’s Hopefield Stables also collected a win in the sixth race through Major Dan, who won a riveting home stretch battle with Donna’s True Bling and Lightning Lewis. Ridden by Rasheed Hughes, Major Dan by Ashdan out of Golden Moment got up on the outside by a neck to snatch the Wootton Bassett Handicap over 1 100 metres for horses rated 85-65.

Earlier, in the Coolmore “Home of Champions” Raceday programme, Hughes won the second race, aboard Sovereignty who now races in the silks of Fearsome Foursome but still under trainer Nunes. The five-year-old by Aristodemus out of Shall We Dance captured the Henry Longfellow Handicap

for horses rated 55-37.

Trainer Victor Cheeseman

made a welcome return to the winner’s enclosure after a prolonged drought with two wins. First, he gave new owners syndicate Think Clean Go Green their maiden win with the second time starter Set To Go. The four-year-old by Dorsett out of Miss Fandando circled the field while being somewhat erratic in the Home Affairs Handicap over 1 570 metres.

Jockey N’Rico Prescod was quick to straighten him up and the pair proceeded home in 1:40.2 minutes, to win by 1-1/2 lengths. Cheeseman then closed out the card when the ever reliable Super Heights got up on the line to deny long time leader Prominent. The 13 year-old gelding by

Super Jeblar out of Aquarius Star which is owned jointly by Keshawn Greenidge and Rhemar Simmons, won for the 18th time in 108 starts.

Champion jockey Rickey Walcott had a brace through wins on Queen’s Consort and Princess Julia. The former, owned by Melrose Racing is a four-year-old filly by Aston Martin out of In The Pink. The filly circled the field and got the better of the favourite Gayzed to secure the Justify Handicap over 1 100 metres for four-year-old non winners of two.

Julia Downes’ sixyear-old mare Princess Julia by Mingun Temple out of Slip Stream had the last laugh in a wild cavalry charge to win the Domestic Product Handicap also over 1 100 metres. She stopped the clock in the 40-20 rated event at 1:08.1 minutes just when Walcott stuck her head in front. (Lindon Yarde)