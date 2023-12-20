Reminder: Old ID card expires January 31 Loop Barbados

The public is reminded that the old National Identification Card expires on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, after which it will not be valid as proof of identity.

In addition, the Electoral and Boundaries Commission has advised that persons who have not yet registered for the Trident ID Card should visit the office at Warrens Towers II, Warrens, St. Michael, to avoid the last-minute rush for registration.

Individuals who have registered but have not collected their Trident ID Card are reminded that all cards are available for collection at the Warrens Towers II Office, where registration and card collection services are offered Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 4 pm.