Reminder of filing deadline for domestic companies

Members of the public are reminded that the deadline for filing 2023 annual returns for Domestic companies is June 30.

According to the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office (CAIPO), these companies would have been incorporated between January 1 and June 30, in any given year.

To file annual returns, persons must complete Form 35 in duplicate, and submit them to CAIPO, from Monday to Friday, between 8:30am and 3:00pm.

The form is available on www.caipo.gov.bb.

Persons should click “Corporate Affairs”, then “Other Services”, then “Post Incorporation Forms”, and select Form 35.

Companies incorporated via the new online portal must file annual returns through that system.

Payments may be made through Government’s online EZPay+ portal, or CAIPO’s agent portal, if the person has an agent number.

Alternatively, an individual can make an appointment to pay at the counter by cash, card, or cheque. Cheques can also be placed in the drop box provided.

The Companies Act requires every company, except one that is external, to file an annual return with the Registrar of Companies and pay the fee of $100 at the time of filing. An annual return is a record of publicly available information about a company that appears on the Companies’ Register.

Such information includes the address and details of directors and secretary, shares, class of shares, and beneficial owners. It is not a financial document.

(GIS).