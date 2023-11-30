Remembering Richard Stoute: A National Icon Loop Barbados

As Barbados celebrates 57 years as an independent nation, it is a time when we reflect on the impactful contributions of this island’s nation builders; those who have had a hand in shaping and adding to Barbados’ national identity in one way or another.

Without a doubt, Bajan icon and veteran entertainer Richard Stoute falls into this category and his recent passing has brought the indelible mark he made on our cultural industry into sharp focus.

He was like a father figure to me

Since news of his passing last Sunday, tributes to the ‘Godfather of Entertainment’ began flooding social media pages as scores of entertainers sought to convey the impact Stoute had both on their personal and professional lives.

Having conceptualized the Richard Stoute Teen Talent Competition some 46 years ago, this talent show can be credited for giving some of the island’s top entertainers their first stage and providing that springboard for many of them who would later go on to reach varying levels of success locally and internationally.

Loop reached out to some past winners of the Richard Stoute Teen Talent Competition, giving them an opportunity to share their own stories and pay homage to the giant of a man Stoute was known to be.

He took me as a school boy to play cricket for a men’s club

In 1983, on his first foray into the competition, Edwin ‘The General’ Yearwood walked away with the Teen Talent title. Yearwood would go on to be a member of the legendary band Krosfyah, reaching a pinnacle of success in the soca arena that many could only aspire to.

The humble entertainer did not hesitate to acknowledge the significant role Stoute played in his life, hailing him as “a father figure”.

“It’s a tremendous loss for the entertainment fraternity. It’s a tremendous loss for Barbados. Someone who’s been leading everything with his own initiative from years ago kept pushing, kept pushing and people like myself would’ve benefitted tremendously from it,” Yearwood stated, adding: “He’s going to be sadly missed, really sadly missed. He was like a father figure to me and so many others and hopefully we can have his legacy live on,” Yearwood shared.

Barry Chandler was another product of the Teen Talent contest. While recounting his interactions with the revered talent scout, he was emotionally moved and the impact of his passing was evident.

“Mr Stoute was like my mentor, friend [and] god father beyond music. He took me as a school boy to play cricket for a men’s club called Carlton. At that time, I was the only 13 years old and playing the highest level of cricket in Barbados. He always made sure my brother Bruce and I were good. If I wanted anything-cricket shoes, a bag, a bat, money for the bus to get cricket, lunch money for lunch, anything- he would help my brother and I. He did it for many more people.” Chandler recounted.

After entering the show three times, Chandler went on to win in 2000 and recalled telling Stoute about his intention to pursue a full-time career in entertainment. Stoute immediately pledged to assist him and continued to do so for his 25 years in the industry. Chandler would go on to claim both the Party Monarch and Tune-of-the-Crop titles locally.

But Stoute’s aid extended even beyond entertainment, Chandler explained.

“Even as an adult, during COVID-19, when I wasn’t working, Mr Stoute called me and asked how I was doing. I told him things were rough. He simply told me meet him at Carlton and bought me everything I wanted, so I could eat,” the singer of ‘Flames’ fame shared.

“Mr Stoute was a great man. I have the upmost respect for him. He had a lot of love and kindness in his heart. My condolences to his family,” he emotionally concluded.

Following on from Chandler’s win, it was Christal Austin who would walked away with the Teen Talent crown in 2001. She recalled that it was “an unusual year” as there were so many entrants that Stoute had to hold a 13th preliminary.

“Even though I eventually won in that last preliminary, as a 21-year-old with no more opportunities to enter the competition after that year, I wasn’t even first, second or third. I was the third recommended by the judges and to be able to maintain the confidence to continue in the competition tells you the kind of environment that he created for us,” Austin said.

She remembered the nurturing individual Stoute was, always ready with words of encouragement for budding artistes to step outside their comfort zones and reach greater artistic altitudes.

“He always told us, in no uncertain terms, that each of us had the propensity to win, to never give up on ourselves. Even though I was a balladeer and I thrived on entering Teen Talent, over the five to seven years that I did because every other competition called for Spouge, or Reggae, or Kaiso or Soca, Richard challenged us that year to reach for extra points in a category he introduced called “Caribbean Rendition”. So, even though I did Whitney Houston’s “I Believe in You and Me”, I was challenged to add Reggae to the bridge and I changed one of my songs to do Emmerton by Gabby. I brought in a steel pannist, guitarist and Congo drums to maximise those additional points,” she fondly recalled.

Austin’s first opportunity to travel came from winning a ticket from the same competition. Her first performance overseas was in the capacity as the 2001 Teen Talent winner, where she performed at Grenada’s own talent show in 2002. “Teen Talent really opened a new world to me, including literal plane doors,” she said.

However, the lessons Stoute taught Austin and the opportunities the competition afforded her molded much more than her vocal and performing talents. It equipped her with a strong sense of identity and pride, both national and personal, and fuelled a pursuit for excellence across all spheres.

“As a young woman of colour, as a young woman of Barbadian descent, Teen Talent taught me to be proud of my identity and to deliver in all ways, in excellence. The academics that he emphasized through the essay competition was also priority for Richard for his contestants. We all had mentorship sessions about the importance of education, not only because it helped you in the world of our work, but because when you went on stage, or did an interview, it told you how to articulate with excellence,” Austin stated.

Reflecting upon Stoute’s passing, she added: “I would say that I am totally heartbroken that Richard has passed. I believe that it is one of the most heartbreaking things to hear that he has passed, as someone in the music industry in Barbados knowing all that he has done. I hope that his legacy will continue and I just want to say condolences to his sons and, I will never forget him and I hope that Barbados never forgets him.”

No stranger to the local entertainment scene, vocalist Tanya Clarke also benefitted from the artistic development that the Teen Talent provided. As he was to many other, Stoute was remembered as “a father figure” who always “offered guidance, support, advice and gave you a sense of comfort with his words”. He would continue to enquire about her well-being even after she moved on from the show.

“He continued to encourage me in my endeavours whether singing or otherwise, even after I would have won the Teen Talent Competition in 2004. He kept in constant contact with me whether vía phone or on social media. When I had a recent medical issue, Mr Stoute always made sure that he was updated with my condition by either checking in with myself or my family and always sending a prayer and encouraging word,” she shared.

Upon hearing of his passing, Clarke admitted to being “overcome with sadness”.

“I will be honest and say, that I didn’t think that his loss would have impacted me the way that it has but I feel a deep sense of sorrow as his death will now create a void, not only for me, but I know it has for many others,” she said.

Clarke went on to add her voice to many others who have called for the legendary entertainer to be honoured, considering his relentless efforts and investment in the island’s young talent and the remarkable contribution he has made to island’s cultural landscape.

“I will definitely miss Mr Stoute and do hope that his efforts over the years to ensure that young persons like myself, who had the talent of singing and got the platform to showcase their talent, doesn’t die with him and that the show will continue to go on in his name, as that is what he would want. His efforts were not all in vain as it has provided so many of us with the ‘names’ that we have now and are known best for,” Clarke added.

She too extended “heartfelt condolences” to his family, assuring them that his memory will be cherished by many.

As the local entertainment fraternity continues to grapple with the loss of this legend, many have called for Stoute’s legacy to continue and for him to be recognized on a national level. Just hours before his passing, it was announced by Prime Minister Mia Mottley that the amphitheatre at the National Botanical Gardens will be named after him.