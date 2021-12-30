Reifer out! New DLP candidate for St George North to be announced | Loop Barbados

Former West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer will not be returning to the crease for St George North in the General Elections slated for January 19, 2022.

Instead, he is throwing his full support behind another Democratic Labour Party (DLP) candidate who is expected to replace him.

A statement shared on Reifer’s Facebook page on December 28, said: “… after consulting with the members of my St George North branch, and certainly the President of the Democratic Labour Party, I have decided to support another man of the soil. Stepping aside was a difficult decision, but knowing this community-minded candidate’s interests are similar to mine, centered around serving the people of the constituency and this country is reassuring.”

Reifer explained that contractual obligations to the Cricket West Indies (CWI) influenced his decision to not contest in the upcoming elections.

“I have spent the last few weeks travelling as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Head Coach for the Under 19 Team scheduled to play in the upcoming ICC World Cup. I have been faithful to my service to the next generation of West Indies cricketers across the region, molding and nurturing them in preparation for our international assignment. My contractual obligations to CWI for the ICC U19 World Cup affects my participation in the upcoming general elections. I have a moral responsibility to these promising young men whose dreams and aspirations are dependent on my efforts.”

While not revealing the new DLP candidate for the St George North constituency, Reifer appealed to supporters to “bat with the Democratic Labour Party’s newly endorsed candidate who will soon be announced” and who had his full endorsement.

“In the coming days, you will learn more of the party’s candidate, but you are guaranteed that he is no stranger to the residents of St. George North, a family-oriented man of sound character, with an admirable professional background, and a track record in community building that is unmatched,” the statement read.

Reifer was defeated by Barbados Labour Party’s candidate Toni Moore in the November 2020 by-election, after the St George North seat became vacant when long-serving BLP MP Gline Clarke resigned from representational politics. Reifer was appointed head coach of the West Indies Under-19 team in January 2021.