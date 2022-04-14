Regulars keeping Oistins fish vendors afloat, Easter rush still a norm | Loop Barbados

Vendors at the Berinda Cox Fish Market in Oistins, Christ Church, are not complaining about sales. They’re grateful for the purchases that are still coming and continue to come outside of this Easter period.

Noting that just as is the norm, there has been some rush by Bajans and residents to get fish for Good Friday this week, vendors told Loop News, the hot sellers were dolphin and marlin.

Asked about flying fish, Lexceane Hutchinson said that at her mum’s business, Wilma’s Fish Box, they are able to have a very competitive price at $28 per pack of 10. She shared that because her mum cleans and prepares the fish they are able to offer their packs at a slightly lower rate, but she understands and explains to customers why others may have a higher price point of $30 or $35. She says those vendors have to pay someone to scale, clean and bone for them, “so it’s understanding and only fair.”

Also on the topic of prices in light of some complaints, the representative of Rowe-Pat’s Fresh Fish, explained, “it is all supply and demand. When there is a lot, prices are less. When there is less, the prices are up.”

And not getting as much fish as they usually get, she continued, “but we have valued customers that come back. They understand, well, you not getting much dolphin so the price is high, not getting much swordfish so the price is high. The flying fish are now coming in.”

But she also shared that after Easter is when the price of flying fish will drop.