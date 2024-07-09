Registration open for camp project S.O.F.T

The National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA) is advising members of the public that registration for the Project Safeguarding Our Future Today (S.O.F.T.) Camp Programme is now open.

The camp will be held from September 1 to 7 at the Eastern Caribbean Bible Camp, Ruby House, Ruby, St Philip.

The programme is designed to help children and their parents prepare for the changes of transitioning from primary to secondary school. It consists of a sleep-in camp for six nights.

“While at the camp, children are educated on how to maintain good healthy habits, how to control their anger, the dangers of drug use, and how to develop a positive self-concept,” the NCSA said.

They are also taught:

How to read and follow a timetable.How to work independently of a teacher.Other life skills needed to navigate the transition.

Parents interested in signing up their child/ward are urged to contact the NCSA at 535-6272, or [email protected].

“Spaces are limited,” the NCSA also said.