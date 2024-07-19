Registration for first-form Princess Margaret students on July 25

Registration for first-form students who will be entering the Princess Margaret Secondary School for the academic year 2024-2025, will take place next Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Registration takes place in the Reginald Lewis Auditorium,m at the school, in Six Roads, St Philip, from 9:00am.

Parents/guardians are advised to be punctual.

They are also asked to bring the following documents to complete the registration process: Student’s original birth certificateNational identification card or passportStudent’s immunisation certificateA recent passport-sized photograph of the child/ward

Parents/guardians are further reminded that the following fees are payable at registration:

Textbook loanPTA feesPetty feesGames uniformHouse shirt fees.

For further information, persons are asked to contact the school at 367-8140 or 367-8155, or by emailing [email protected] or [email protected].

(GIS).