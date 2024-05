Registration has begun for the Barbados Road Tennis Open 2024.

Registration runs from May 6, 2024 to July 7 2024.

Interested persons can register at the National Sports Council Office at the Wildey Gymnasium, St Michael or Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment at Sky Mall, St Michael. Registration takes place from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Persons can also apply online via roadtennisopen.com.

The registration fee is $30.00 BBD.