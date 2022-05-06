Registered farmers advised to apply for water rate change | Loop Barbados

Registered farmers who wish to access the agricultural water rate, which took effect from May 1, have been advised to apply via the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security.

The process includes:

Filling out the online forms available on the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and Nutritional Security (MAFS) website. Emailing the completed forms back to the MAFS for processing.

The Ministry of Agriculture will validate the farming activity, which may include conducting an inspection of the farm by the MAFS Officers, before the rate can be approved.

All approved forms will then be forwarded to the BWA for the rate change to be enacted.

It is important to note that NO rate change will be granted to any farmer unless the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and Nutritional Security has provided the approved form to the BWA to substantiate the change.

Persons with queries should contact the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and Nutritional Security at 535-5100 or via the MAFS website at agriculture.gov.bb/Resources/Forms/