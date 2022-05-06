Registered farmers advised to apply for water rate change | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Registered farmers advised to apply for water rate change | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Registered farmers advised to apply for water rate change

Efforts underway to make Dominica #1 climate-resilient nation

Woman, 75, succumbs to COVID-19

Digicel cops Ookla Speedtest award for fastest network in Caribbean

Rihanna says ‘I do’ to A$AP Rocky’s grill proposal in music video

2022 Check-in with Loop: Rubytech finds purpose during pandemic

Massy Group officially sells Massy United Insurance Ltd

Caribbean becoming too hot to live in, says climate change group

COVID-19 disrupts routine immunization programmes

Man, 67, dies of COVID-19

Friday May 06

26?C
Community

The agricultural water rate took effect from May 1

Loop News

2 hrs ago

(File)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Registered farmers who wish to access the agricultural water rate, which took effect from May 1, have been advised to apply via the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security.

The process includes:

Filling out the online forms available on the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and Nutritional Security (MAFS) website. Emailing the completed forms back to the MAFS for processing.

The Ministry of Agriculture will validate the farming activity, which may include conducting an inspection of the farm by the MAFS Officers, before the rate can be approved.

All approved forms will then be forwarded to the BWA for the rate change to be enacted.

It is important to note that NO rate change will be granted to any farmer unless the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and Nutritional Security has provided the approved form to the BWA to substantiate the change.

Persons with queries should contact the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and Nutritional Security at 535-5100 or via the MAFS website at agriculture.gov.bb/Resources/Forms/

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Tuchel says ‘zero problem’ between him and Pulisic

Sport

2 Diamond League track meets in China called off

Community

Registered farmers advised to apply for water rate change

More From

Entertainment

Rihanna says ‘I do’ to A$AP Rocky’s grill proposal in music video

Rihanna and A$AP get hitched in new music video

See also

Lifestyle

Why God did this? Bajan mothers have convenient ears

Bajan children sound-off about their mums

Caribbean News

Digicel cops Ookla Speedtest award for fastest network in Caribbean

There’s cause for celebration across the region with the Speedtest award from Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, confirming that Digicel mobile customers benefit from the faste

Business

Mount Gay honours long-serving employees

Mount Gay celebrates 319th anniversary by recognising staff

Caribbean News

Massy Group officially sells Massy United Insurance Ltd

Group completely exits from the property and casualty insurance business

Business

Late Lady Roberta, Sir Kyffin’s wife honoured in Simpson Motors sale

‘So the ties are very personal and this is a wonderful tribute to Roberta as this is truly a family affair!’