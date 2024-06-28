Regional police officers, soldiers on island for Men’s T20 World Cup

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is informing members of the public, that The Barbados Police Service in collaboration with the Barbados Defence Force, have welcomed to Barbados, a contingent of sixty Police Officers and Soldiers from within the Regional Security System, to support the country’s effort in policing the finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket Final.

The final takes place on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at Kensington Oval, The City.

The contingent of RSS support personnel, was sworn in as Special Constables in an Official Swearing In and Briefing Ceremony on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the Police Band Headquarters, Prince Cave Hall, District ‘A’ Complex, Station Hill, St Michael.

The Administration of The Barbados Police Service and The Barbados Defence Force, expressed their gratitude to the RSS Officers for their commitment and co-operation in this joint venture.

TBPS also made a plea for the public’s full cooperation.

It is anticipated that the general public will interact with these sworn officers in and around the Kensington Oval.