Regional leaders salute our women as they #BreakTheBias | Loop Barbados

Across the Caribbean, the contributions of women to society are being celebrated as part of International Women’s Day observances.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) is: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” with a focus on breaking the bias.

Regional leaders are paying homage to our women who continue to make inroads and break barriers.

Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Carla Barnett is one trailblazing woman, who became the organisation’s chief diplomat last year.

In her first (IWD) message as CARICOM Secretary-General, Barnett noted that the 2022 theme is fitting for the Caribbean since the ravages of climate change are a present feature of many women’s lives.

She called for governments to include the estimated 40 per cent of female-headed homes in the region in their decision making.

“Overall, women head larger households than men and their livelihoods are more vulnerable to the impact of disasters. They also struggle more than men to find alternative livelihoods and re-enter the formal employment sector. As is the case during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, disasters disproportionately increase women’s care burden, the incidence of gender-based violence and job losses,” she remarked.

“As a Community, we need to continue to increase the opportunities and minimise the constraints to empowering women and girls to have a voice and to be equal partners in decision-making on climate action and disaster management. By advancing gender equality today as a powerful driver of development, and working towards ensuring lives free of violence and poverty, we will secure a sustainable tomorrow and a thriving community for all.”

Trinidad and Tobago President Paula-Mae Weekes echo the CARICOM SG’s remarks in her call for women to have a greater voice in decisions taken to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Weekes saluted T&T activists such as Molly Gaskin, co-founder of the Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust and Akilah Jaramogi, co-founder of the Fondes Amandes Community Reforestation Project, for their work to raise awareness about climate change and environmental conservation.

Silveria Jacobs, Prime Minister of St Maarten, is one of just two heads of government in the region and she said her island has been slowly breaking down the barriers that prevent women from taking up leadership roles.

“Women of St Maarten, we are called upon to exceed expectations and continue to lead by example within the region. Since 10-10-10, St. Maarten has surpassed quotas of women in leadership with equal pay, including Presidents and members of Parliament, Prime Ministers, Ministers in Government and in leadership throughout the organization at all levels, she stated.

“Our best effort to achieve our goal of promoting gender equality and thereby ‘Breaking the Bias’ is our determination to continue to uplift each other and celebrate positive examples of female leadership and inspire young women and girls. Simultaneously we must teach our boys and men that they have a key role in fighting for equality, uplifting, celebrating, and supporting our women, as mothers, sisters, colleagues and friends.”

CARICOM chairman and Prime Minister of Belize Johnny Briceno echo

“A whole society… a progressive society… requires the involvement and recognition of our women and girls and their full and complete involvement in decision making and national development,” he said on Twitter.

Keith Mitchell urged Grenadians to strive to achieve gender equity in his message.

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, let us commit to continue striving towards equality, creating a world that’s diverse and inclusive, where differences are valued and celebrated. As the theme for this year states…”gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”. #BreakTheBias“

Guyanese president Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali noted that women play a key role in shaping societies.

“I want to salute all women for their strength of character, for their dignity, their honour, their pride, the simplicity in which they go about every day changing lives, changing countries and changing communities,” the president said in a video posted to Facebook.