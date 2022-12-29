Regional leaders pay tribute to T&T Calypsonian Black Stalin Loop Barbados

Caribbean leaders have thanked Trinidadian Calypsonian Black Stalin for his music and work to inspire the region’s people to believe in themselves.

Black Stalin, whose real name is Leroy Calliste, passed away yesterday at his home in Trinidad’s second city, San Fernando, surrounded by his wife and family members.

The 81-year-old had been ailing for some time after suffering a stroke.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley urged Caribbean people to remember the messages in Black Stalin’s music as we seek to build better nations.

“We in the Caribbean have lost one of our greatest Nation Builders… Our Black Stalin reminded us of the real concern of “Sufferers” – not to be wallowing in bigotry nor to be used as a background for many others in their causes but in being singularly concerned as to where the next meal is coming from. Never forget it! We give thanks for the life, work and passion,” Mottley stated.

Caricom Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, said the region “lost a true Caribbean cultural icon” in her message of tribute and condolence.

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit said the people and government of Dominica are saddened by the Black Stalin’s death.

“While Stalin was of Trinidadian nationality, he was a Caribbean Man, claimed by the whole Caribbean, as one who supported the region and the cause of the Black Race. He was an oral historian of our regional society and politics whose superbly crafted lyrics and melodies that will endure as a testament of the life, culture and times of our region and its people,” he wrote.

“A Caribbean great has passed on. We mourn the loss of the man, Leroy Calliste, but we celebrate the genius of the Black Stalin, his life and his legacy to the people of the Caribbean.”