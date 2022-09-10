Regional leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II Loop Barbados

Queen Elizabeth II has been remembered as a pillar of strength and inspirational stateswoman by leaders of the Caribbean following news of her death.

Her Majesty passed away this afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she was being observed by a medical team after her health took a turn for the worse.

She was 96 years old.

The Queen, who has recently celebrated her 70th anniversary as monarch, was the head of state of eight countries and five colonies in the Caribbean.

Premier David Burt of Bermuda was the first leader of the Caribbean colonies to send his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II.

“A life of undimmed duty, a model of strength and devotion to country…On behalf of the Government and people of Bermuda, I express sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom.” Burt said.

Cayman Islands Premier Wayne Panton said: “I, on behalf of the Cayman Islands, join others from around the world in offering our condolences to the Royal Family. It is our prayer that God grants them the grace and peace to get through this difficult time. May God be with and comfort us all.”

Panton also acknowledged Prince Charles’ ascension to the throne as King Charles III.

President of Guyana Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali sent his condolences to the Royal Family and people of the UK saying Guyanese people will always remember Her Majesty’s visits to the country.

“I join all Guyanese in expressing our profound and deepest sorrow at the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Her passing marks the end of an era in the history of the British Monarchy, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations,” he said

“Queen Elizabeth’s place in history is assured and her legacy is intact. Her long and impactful reign has helped to shape the post-World War II world. Her Majesty has been a source of stability for her country. She will be long remembered for her sterling leadership of the Commonwealth of Nations.”

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the people of Dominica are saddened at the news of Her Majesty’s death.

“Our prayers are with the Royal Family during this period of grief. Her passing ends an iconic 70-year reign and is a profound loss for the Commonwealth of Nations and the world. May she rest in peace,” he said.

St Lucian Opposition Leader Allen Chastanet said: “For the last 70 years, Queen Elizabeth reigned with honour and distinction. My thoughts and prayers are with the royal family and all those across the globe who mourn her passing. May she Rest in Peace eternally.”

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness sent condolences to the Royal Family saying that he has them in his prayers.

T&T Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley remembered the Queen for her dedication and service to the people of the UK and the wider Commonwealth of Nations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.