Region to capitalise on IMF sustainability trust | Loop Barbados

Small island developing states have secured a major victory for concessional development financing, with the establishment of the Resilience and Sustainability Trust under the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley emphasised that this unprecedented move to consider state vulnerability by an international institution was historic on Friday during a press conference at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and Jamaica’s Minister of Finance Nigel Clarke.

“We will now be able to access 20-year money with a 10 and a half year grace period during which we will not have to pay a service to debt – that is unparalleled in our experience. And that it is also available to middle-income countries like Barbados and the Bahamas, who have been locked out of concessional development capital for the majority of the last 30 years and have had to rely on the Inter-American Development Bank and the Caribbean Development Bank and in recent times, CAF [Development Bank of Latin America],” said Mottley.

Prime Minister Mottley praised the IMF chief for being at the forefront of the Resilience and Sustainability Trust and pushing for the financing facility to be established for the benefit of vulnerable countries exposed to the ravages of climate change.

“This is really unprecedented and reflects the boldness of your vision but the perseverance of your character because there are those who would have caused you to stop in your crease if you were not persistent.”

“It is not exactly where we would like it to be but it is 500 per cent better than anything we would have had before,” she stressed.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva revealed that a number of countries have expressed interest in the facility and the IMF hopes to raise $45 billion to facilitate it.

“We recognise that the Caribbean economies are relatively small. Since this is quarter-defined – 150 per cent of the quarter is the maximum we can provide – some countries are already telling us that if we want to do a big bank adaptation we need more. Our promise is that as we move forward, if we are able to raise more than the $45 billion that we are now aiming for, then we can go higher,” she said.