Region records a 4.7 earthquake – 3rd quake in 2 days Loop Barbados

Three earthquakes have now been recorded in the Northern Caribbean in just about 28 hours.

Today, at 5:17 am, a third and larger earthquake was recorded off St Kitts and Nevis. Yesterday’s quakes off Antigua were 3.8 and 3.5 in magnitude, but today’s earthquake registered as 4.7 on the Richter scale.

DATE AND TIME:2023-02-17 05:17 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.7

LOCATION:Latitude: 19.78NLongitude: 62.42WDepth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, 277 km, NSt John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 303 km, NNWFajardo, Puerto Rico, 393 km, NE*distance and direction to epicenter

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed