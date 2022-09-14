Region on alert for development of latest tropical depression Loop Barbados

Meteorological agencies across the Caribbean and United States are closely monitoring a tropical disturbance that has the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) forecast that Tropical Disturbance AL96, which is located about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, has a high chance to develop into a tropical cyclone in the coming days.

If that occurs, the system will be called Fiona.

NHC noted upper-level winds are not particularly conducive for additional development, only a slight increase in organisation would result in the formation of a tropical depression.

The system is forecast to move generally westward over the tropical Atlantic during the next day or so, and move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands on Friday.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service is urging residents of the Leeward Islands to prepare for any eventuality.

“Given the very high uncertainty of whether AL96 will become a tropical cyclone before reaching the area and even higher uncertainties of the forecast track, intensity and size, if it were to develop into a storm, it is impossible to predict what exactly will become of this system, at this time,” the Meteorological Service said.

“At the reasonable worst-case, disturbance AL96 poses little or minimal threat, but this is likely to change and an alert may be required in a day or two. To be safe, have your hurricane disaster plan prepared and monitor this system closely.”