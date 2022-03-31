Reggae Sumfest Adds Skeng, More Dates To 2022 Lineup Headlined By Shenseea

Reggae Sumfest added new dancehall hitter Skeng to this year’s lineup and added more dates as the festival gears up for a big return this summer.

The organizers of the highly anticipated Reggae Sumfest have revealed some great news for the upcoming event. They have confirmed that ‘The Greatest Reggae Show on Earth’ will increase the number of days and will now take place from July 18-23 at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay, St James.

Previously the festival was supposed to be held between July 21 and 23. The decision has come due to the demand that the organizers are currently experiencing for the show, according to the executive producer of Reggae Sumfest, Josef ‘Joe’ Bogdanovich.

Bogdanovich spoke with The Gleaner and explained that many patrons are eager to take part in the festival, especially now that the Covid-19 storm seems to have abated. As such, the first day of Reggae Sumfest, July 18, will get started with a pre-party giveback to the community. Following that event, an All-White party will follow, which kicks off a wide array of planned events.

He shared that on July 20, there will be an event called the Blitz and Bling, followed by a Global Clash. That event is special due to its popularity with patrons and the fact that everyone who attends has a special time, he added.

On the Friday and Saturday of the festival, fans will be treated to a showcase of the live performances. He also shared that there has been a huge increase in the number of artists that want a chance at the stage for this year’s Sumfest, aptly dubbed, The Return.

“People are calling up wanting to be on the show, and others are calling wanting to know when they can get tickets. The demand for this year’s show is just crazy,” he continued. The Downsound Entertainment CEO also revealed some new measures that the show will be implementing, including the fact that a person will be able to place an order from their seat and be served right at that seat during the shows.

Added to that, they are also working on creating a spacious and more comfortable VIP section. So far, the show promises to be a scorcher, with live performances confirmed with Sizzla Kalonji, Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, Dexta Daps, Intence, Jahshii, and Skeng.

Shenseea is being billed as the main headliner for this year’s show thanks to the buzz she has created around her debut album, Alpha.